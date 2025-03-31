Just Love Coffee Opens Mobile Coffee Service in Thompson’s Station

Just Love Coffee is expanding.
The coffee shop now offers a mobile drive-up coffee service in the Thompson’s Station area.
Sharing on social media, “Just Love Coffee Cafe and Graceland Church are launching a brand-new drive-through and walk-up coffee spot.”
They serve coffee, lattes, cappuccinos, smoothies, and more.
The grand opening took place on Monday, March 24th. The new coffee truck is located at Graceland Church, 1667 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, TN 37064, near the intersection of 840 and Lewisburg Pike. It is open Monday through Saturday from 7 AM to 2 PM.
