Just in Time for the Holidays, Dolly Releases a New Fragrance

Following a record-breaking 2021 launch, Dolly Parton and Scent Beauty continue their partnership with an array of fragrance product offerings just in time for the holiday season. A new, premium DOLLY: SMOKY MOUNTAIN Eau de Parfum 3.4-ounce spray bottle is available exclusively via HSN this season. DOLLY’s FRONT PORCH COLLECTION features four scents available at Walmart. Parton’s inaugural fragrance, DOLLY: SCENT FROM ABOVE, will be available at Walmart, Walgreens, and Perfumania.

The global superstar will return to HSN the weekend of December 3rd-4th. During the appearances, HSN will exclusively premiere an animated music video for Parton’s original recording of “A Smoky Mountain Christmas,” as featured on the new Ultimate Deluxe Editon of her #1 album A Holly Dolly Christmas.

“I am so happy about the embrace we’ve had with our Scent From Above fragrance launch last year,” said Parton. “That success has allowed me to experiment with new scents and bring different, inspiring fragrances into the world with the Front Porch Collection, which includes my Smoky Mountain fragrance. Nothing gets me more excited than to create something that brings people joy. And with this year’s new products, I drew on many of the memories from my youth to deliver a collection that I believe is really special.”

Parton’s full collection of fragrances for Scent Beauty, in deals brokered by IMG, are available in an array of configurations via retailers noted below: