Just in Time for Spring Break, Nashville Zoo Brings Back Fan-Favorite Dinosaur Exhibit

Nashville Zoo is bringing back a fan favorite- Dinotrek.

Coming on March 11, you will take a prehistoric adventure down a wooded trail featuring more than 20 life-size animatronic dinosaurs.

Where can you find Dinotrek? There will be a hidden entrance near the Zoo’s Historic Grassmere Home and Farm and winds along a forest path where guests discover life-like prehistoric beasts that move, growl, hiss, roar, and even spit. Educational signs allow all guests to learn more about the 20 different species on display, and young paleontologists can conduct their own mini-excavation in a fossil sandpit.

Species found on the trail include Allosaurus, Amargasaurus, Carnotaurus, Citipati, Coelophysis, Compsognathus, Deinonychus, Diablocertops, Dilophosaurus, Edmontonia, Megalosaurus, Pachyrinosaurus, Parasaurolophus, Quetzalcoatlus, Suchomimus, Utahraptor, and Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Admission to DinoTrek is $4 per person. Children under 2 years old are free. Tickets will be available for purchase online, at the Zoo’s Entry Village, and at the entrance to the exhibit.

