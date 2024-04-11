Just a Few Tickets Remain to O’Shea and Friends at The Factory

On Friday, April 12, 2024, join the Franklin community for an incredible night of entertainment at the new Turner Theater located inside The Factory at Franklin with proceeds benefiting the enrichment programming at both Freedom Intermediate and Freedom Middle School.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m., with the show starting at 8:00 p.m.

The event will feature O’SHEA, an award-winning duo that has graced the world’s most famed stages, from the Grand Ole Opry to the Sydney Opera House. They are graciously donating their talent to headline the event. And there will be surprise special guests.

