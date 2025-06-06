Juneteenth Events in Middle Tennessee

Juneteenth is the celebration of the emancipation of the last group of slaves in Texas after the Civil War. The very first celebration took place on June 19, 1866 in Galveston. The word “Juneteenth” is a combination of the words “June” and “nineteenth.” It became a recognized Federal holiday in 2021.
Below are some of the activities taking place in middle Tennessee to celebrate the holiday in 2025. There are breakfasts and festivals, bike rides and fireworks.
Davidson County
June 14, 2025
Juneteenth Freedom Day Ride
Frankie Pierce Park
130 Josephine Holloway Avenue
Nashville, Tennessee
(901) 262-7578
Time: 7:00 a.m. until noon
Cost: $35.00 plus taxes and fees
This annual bike ride celebrating Juneteenth Freedom Day will take place at Frankie Pierce Park. The organizations involved in this year’s event are Bike for Equality, Black Girls Do Bike, Oasis Bike Works, Walk Bike Nashville, Music City Dope Pedalers, and Nashville Black Wellness Collective. The event is a 25 mile self-guided/marked route and a 10-mile group/family ride led by the Music City Dope Pedalers. There will be raffles and giveaways at the event, and snacks and water along the ride.
June 14 and 15, 2025
Nashville’s Juneteenth Celebration
Historic Hadley Park
1037 28th Avenue North
Nashville, Tennessee
Time: 7:00 a.m. until noon
Cost: Free
Hadley Park was created in 1912 as one of the nation’s first African-American Public Parks. The park hosts Nashville’s Annual Juneteenth Celebration with entertainment, music, food, youth and general vendor booths. Vendor registration is here.
June 19, 2025
Juneteenth615 Celebration
Fort Negley Park
1100 Fort Negley Boulevard
Nashville, Tennessee
(615) 446-0500
Time: 5:00 p.m. until 9:45 p.m.
Cost: Free
What originally started as a simple way of celebrating the city’s rich history has grown into an event that includes the annual Juneteenth615 historical program, Juneteenth Restaurant Week, fireworks presentation, craft and community vendors, live entertainment, fort tours, and fireworks. Over time, the Juneteenth615 Celebration has grown to truly bring Nashville and surrounding communities together. The annual event attracts about 10,000 people as the official culmination of Nashville’s Juneteenth celebrations.
June 19, 2025
Juneteenth Celebration at the Tennessee Museum
Tennessee State Museum
1000 Rosa Parks Boulevard
Nashville, Tennessee
https://tnmuseum.org/calendar-of-events/event/5022463
Time: 10:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
On June 19, 2025, the Tennessee Museum will host a free event with musical guests, desserts, and festivities. The event will also include story-time, crafts, history tours, and a presentation on Photography in Tennessee: Early Studios and the Medium’s First Century exhibition.
June 21, 2025
Cocktails & Canvas: Juneteenth Edition
The Corner Wedgewood
2028a Lindell Ave
Nashville, Tennessee
Time: 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Cost: $40 plus taxes and fees
Hosted by Britney Drake in partnership with B. Kreations, this is an evening of creativity, culture, and community celebrating Juneteenth! Participants will enjoy a one-of-a-kind paint-and-sip experience honoring freedom and Black joy. Whether you’re a seasoned artist or just in it for the vibes, this night is all about self-expression and celebration. Ticket price includes a guided, instructor-led paint session; all painting materials; two complimentary cocktails; and community connection.
The Corner Wedgewood is Nashville’s premier craft cocktail bar, offering a curated, dynamic event space that celebrates live music, comedy, and the creative spirit. More than just a bar—it’s where Nashville’s culture and community thrive.
Dickson County
June 19, 2025
Clement Railroad Museum
Annual Trailblazer Banquet
Walnut Street Church of Christ
201 Center Avenue
Dickson, Tennessee
(615) 446-0500
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Cost: $40 per person
This is an event dedicated to honoring those who have championed civil rights, equality and justice within the community. Bringing together community leaders, advocates, and citizens to celebrate the ongoing journey to inclusion, this year’s event will be honoring Misty Haynes, Julie Holt and Patty Walsh. It will feature guest speakers, dinner and recognition of local trailblazers who continue to inspire change. Tickets may be purchased in person at the Clement Museum, over the phone or online here.
Maury County
June 21, 2025
9th Annual Juneteenth Celebration
Riverwalk Park
102 Riverside Drive
Columbia, Tennessee
Time: Noon
Cost: Free
Head to Riverwalk Park on Saturday, June 21st for the 9th Annual Juneteenth event! Enjoy a day full of free family fun, live music, delicious food, and unique shopping with local vendors, all while honoring a powerful piece of history.
Robertson County
June 19, 2025
Juneteenth Celebration
Bransford Fields
1519 John L Patterson Street
Springfield, Tennessee
Time: 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Cost: Free
The event is a collaboration between Cho-Zen 4 Destiny and Inspired into Purpose. It will include field games and food starting at 6:00 p.m. The event is intended to bring the community together to celebrate the meaning of Juneteenth.
Rutherford County
June 21, 2025
Bradley Academy
South Academy Street
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
https://www.murfreesborotn.gov/2252/Juneteenth
Time: Noon
Cost: 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Presented by Cultural Arts Murfreesboro, the annual Juneteenth Celebration is held at Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center along South Academy Street. This year’s festival will include a Kids’ Zone with free games and activities, food vendors, artists and live music with dancing.
The planning committee is looking forward to another excellent celebration of community and culture as they commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans throughout the former Confederate States of America! Vendor applications are available online and in person at Bradley Academy Museum through June 5 at 3:00pm.
Wilson County
June 14, 2025
Multi-Faceted Celebration on Market Street
Lebanon, Tennessee
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Cost: Free
Commemorating many historically significant events, this day will have something for everyone in the family! Market Street will be closed to allow everyone to safely enjoy the festivities. It will begin at approximately 11 a.m. with an opening ceremony planned by the Wilson County Black History Committee to recognize the significance of the Juneteenth National Holiday. Throughout the day there will be vendors on Market Street with a variety of items to purchase, there will be bouncy houses for children to enjoy, and all day there will be music to enhance the festival.
Williamson County
June 19, 2025
Juneteenth Breakfast
Williamson County Enrichment Center
110 Everbright Avenue
Franklin, Tennessee
Time: 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m.
Cost: $50 per person, $400 table of 8
Williamson, Inc. and the Black Business Coalition will host a breakfast to honor community, resilience, and freedom. The event will include a discussion, breakfast, and opportunities for connection.
The keynote speaker will be State Representative Harold M. Love, Jr., a dedicated public servant and respected voice in Tennessee. Rep. Love has represented the 58th District since 2012. He currently serves on multiple House Committees, including Education Administration, Finance Ways and Means, and Local Government. As President of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators, he brings deep insight into issues of equity, leadership, and progress.
June 19, 2025
Juneteenth Celebration at the McLemore House
446 11th Avenue North
Franklin, Tennessee
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Cost: free
On June 19, 2025, McLemore House will host a celebration including music, food, games, and African American cultural activities. The event will also feature reenactors, including USCT reenactors Bill Radcliff and Gary Burke, and a reenactor of former President Abraham Lincoln. Attendees can also meet Kevin Greene, the great-great-grandson of Frederick Douglas, and take free museum tours. The celebration will also include free museum tours at noon, and a plaque unveiling at 5:00 p.m. at Bubba Gentry’s Store, a neighborhood grocery store that was in operation during the Civil Rights Era.
Ex-slave Harvey Mclemore purchased four lots in Hard Bargain in 1880. He built one of the first residential dwellings in the subdivision. The home served as a model of community development in Hard Bargain, the first subdivision of its kind in Franklin – a black middle-class neighborhood of teachers, carpenters, masons, and farmers.
