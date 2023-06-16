Juneteenth: A Celebration of Freedom to Take Place in Downtown Franklin

The Franklin Justice and Equity Coalition is hosting a Juneteenth event on Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on the square in downtown Franklin.

Juneteenth: A Celebration of Freedom is a free family and pet-friendly event for the entire Williamson County community that will feature live musical performances, food trucks, a Pet Zone hosted by Mars Petcare, a Kid Zone, prizes and more. Building on events hosted in prior years, the FJEC welcomed support from Mars Petcare as the presenting sponsor of this year’s Juneteenth celebration in Downtown Franklin.

“At Mars, we believe our collective differences unite us and we are committed to a world of inclusivity. We are grateful for our community partnerships, with organizations, that share our commitment, like the Franklin Justice and Equity Coalition. We appreciate the collaboration with our partners and Associates and are glad we can give back with support for local programs like the Juneteenth Festival,” said Travis Lester, director of Equity, Inclusion and Diversity.

Announced during last year’s Juneteenth festivities, the company recently awarded its first “Purpose and Pawsibilities” scholarships to give underrepresented minority Williamson County students more educational opportunities. Five students received $10,000 scholarships to help cover the cost of tuition and other educational expenses for the upcoming 2023-24 school year. The recipients are also eligible for an internship with Mars Petcare during their junior year of college.

Mars Petcare is a returning sponsor for the 2023 event, continuing to demonstrate its ongoing commitment to promoting equity, inclusion, and diversity and provide education opportunities for youth. With community top-of-mind, Mars Petcare has recently awarded its first “Purpose and Pawsibilities” scholarships to give underrepresented minority Williamson County students more educational opportunities. Five students received $10,000 scholarships to help cover the cost of tuition and other educational expenses for the upcoming 2023-24 school year. The recipients are also eligible for an internship with Mars Petcare during their junior year of college.

To learn more about Juneteenth: A Celebration of Freedom visit fjecwilco.org or visit FJEC on Facebook.

The FJEC and Urban League of Middle Tennessee will be putting on several events during the month of June, culminating with the Emancipation Worship Service at Franklin First United Methodist Church on June 25 at 8:30 a.m. The FJEC will also host the Juneteenth “Sneaker Gala” on June 16 at the Franklin Factory.