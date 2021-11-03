Jump Start Your Holiday Shopping at the Franklin Makers Market

Enjoy an afternoon of free, family-friendly holiday festivities at the Franklin Makers Market Holiday Market.

It takes place on November 20th in the Westhaven community in Franklin (1001 Westhaven Blvd, Franklin 37064) from 11am – 3pm.

Kick-off the holiday season in a winter wonderland complete with over 50 craft and artisans vendors, tasty treats, kid’s activities, a photo booth, a cocktail bar, and more!

Franklin Makers Market is the best place to find unique holiday treasures while supporting local makers and small businesses.

Visit https://www.eventshatched.com/franklinmakersmarket for more information.