Jump Into Fall: Mini Trampoline Training

Your inner child and your joints will thank you.

Did you know that mini trampoline training is just as effective as taking a jog? Mini

trampoline training is the perfect way to break a sweat, while keeping tension low on

your joints.

It’s common to experience achy joints, particularly in the knees, hips, and ankles during

the fall and winter months. Although there is a lack of research to prove why this

happens, a theory is that the colder weather triggers the body into sending more of its

blood to the organs in the center of the body. The lack of blood flow to the legs and

arms causes blood vessels to constrict, causing discomfort in the joints.

Luckily, mini trampolines provides a low-stress workout option if you’d rather pass on

taking a jog during the cooler months. Below are some fun ways to spice up your

exercise routine with a mini trampoline.

Cardio Boost

What’s better than jumping around to your favorite songs in the privacy of your own

home? Self-care workout anyone? Throw on your favorite tunes and have a dance/jump

session on your mini trampoline. You’ll be cutting your training time in half compared to

taking a run around the neighborhood, as 30 minutes of jumping is equivalent to an hour of running. Jumping is a high-intensity workout that’ll get your heart pumping, without the wear and tear on your joints that running can cause.

Jumping Jacks

Mix up your jump style with some jumping jacks. Just like a traditional jumping jack,

start with your feet about shoulder width apart, bend your knees, and jump your feet out while clapping your hands above your head at the same time. Make sure that whenever you land, you keep your core tight. Repeat this move for 3 sets of 10, or as desired during your jump session.

Walking in Place

Adding some weight to your mini trampoline workout will boost the level of difficulty.

Grab a set of small dumbbells, around 5 lbs per dumbbell is sufficient. While holding a

dumbbell in each hand, keep your core tight and back straight. Begin lifting one knee at

a time, with the opposite arm rising in front of you in sync.

Sumo Squat and Jump

Sumo squats are amazing for building strength in the lower body and core. Start by

getting in a wide squat position, with your feet placed about the width of a yoga mat

apart. Angle your toes outward. Keep a flat back and a tight core as you squat deeply,

allowing your bottom to dip below your knees. Boost upward with your torso lifted, and

straighten your legs. Engage your glutes at the top of your jump. As you begin to

descend on your jump, bend your knees once again, and land back in your wide-leg

squat position. Doing sumo squat bursts on a mini trampoline adds another level of

difficulty, as you will be forced to keep your core engaged as you land to keep from

falling. Repeat this move for 3 sets of 10.

Get ready to have some fun!

Who said working out couldn’t be fun? The adrenaline rush of jumping on a mini

trampoline will take you back to your childhood, leaving you feeling carefree, full of

energy and ready for the next session.

Grab what you need to jump into your new exercise routine at Play It Again Sports ~

Brentwood. You’ll need…

Mini Trampoline

5 lb Dumbbells

*Please consult your doctor before beginning any new fitness routine.

Feeling inspired? Leave a comment below about your mini trampoline workout

experience.

