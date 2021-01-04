JT Hodges and Family Suffer House Fire

Singer-songwriter and actor JT Hodges shared via social media that he and his wife Kasey had a house fire at their Leiper’s Fork home.

Via Instagram, Hodges stated, “Well this ain’t the way we wanted kick off January 1st, 2021 that’s for sure. My wife Kasey and I had a very unfortunate house fire that occurred in the late evening. But thanks to our incredible first responders, good friends and family…the house bones are still standing but MOST importantly no one got hurt. I can’t thank everyone enough for all the support and love we have received. We got some tough sledding ahead but it’s nothing me and my family won’t take on. God is good and love is all we need:) ”

Hodges didn’t explain the cause of the fire but it sounds like the family is safe and they will work to repair their home.

J.T. Hodges performed his latest single “Sandman” on Hallmark Channel’s “Home & Family” recently. “Sandman” was released on the one year anniversary of Hurricane Dorian devastating the Bahamas, to remind the world that the vibrant community of Abacos, Bahamas still needs assistance with relief efforts.