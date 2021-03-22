JT Gray, Owner of Nashville’s Station Inn, Has Died

By
Donna Vissman
-
Earl JT Gray
photo from Staion Inn Facebook

Earl JT Gray, known as “JT”, and the owner of the iconic Nashville venue Station Inn, has died. He died on March 20 at 75 years old.

JT was the owner of the iconic bluegrass venue Station Inn in the Gulch neighborhood. Via Facebook, the venue shared, “It is with the heaviest of hearts and deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our dear friend and Station Inn owner, Earl JT Gray, early on the morning of March 20, 2021.”

“JT was known for his work in the bluegrass music community as a bluegrass musician and club owner, thoughtfully raising The Station Inn as a home for musicians and fans everywhere. He bought the business in 1981 and established it as a Nashville icon loved by so many throughout the world. JT’s contributions to bluegrass music cannot be overstated.

In addition to countless public awards and recognition, he was inducted into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame in 2020, featured in the 2021 Grammy’s as an honored venue owner and he presented the award for Best Country Album.”

In the social media post, it also stated a celebration of life to honor JT Gray will be announced soon. Today, Monday, March 22, Station Inn will go dark in memory of JT.

For the latest updates, visit Stationinn.com or visit their Facebook page.

