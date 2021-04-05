JPMorgan Chase to Open in Former Backyard Burger Location

JPMorgan Chase is opening its first locations in Williamson County, both in Franklin.

One of the new branches will open in the former Backyard Burger spot at 1015 Center Point Place.

This is one of two new locations JPMorgan will open in Williamson County, reports Nashville Business Journal. In addition to Center Point Place, JPMorgan will open a location at 3030 Mallory Lane. The Mallory Lane location is projected to open in September.

“This will be our first branch in Williamson County. That is a very important step for us,” Denise Horvath, head of JPMorgan branches in Tennessee, said in an email to the Nashville Business Journal. “It is a great location — near the mall and near the interstate. Our philosophy is we want to build our branches where people live, work and shop.”

At this time, there’s no projected open date for the Center Point location in Franklin. After the Franklin branches have opened, there will be a total of 11 JPMorgan locations in the greater Nashville area.