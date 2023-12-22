Joy to the World: Saint Andrew Lutheran Church Welcomes You to Their Christmas Eve Services on December 24

Fill your heart with joy and gladness as you celebrate the coming birth of our Lord! Christmas Day is nearly here, and Saint Andrew Lutheran Church invites you to share these good tidings with their community at their upcoming Christmas Eve Services on Sunday, December 24th.

All are welcome to share in the celebration, and the Church wishes to “extend an enthusiastic welcome to Saint Andrew Lutheran Church, this beloved community, where in Christ, we Worship, Love, Grow, Serve, and Send.”

Immerse yourself in the loving spirit of Christ at Saint Andrew as we embrace the culmination of this holy season.

Saint Andrew invites you, your family, and friends to join for one of their three beautiful Christmas Eve Services:

Advent 4 Service at 10 AM

Take part in St. Andrew’s Advent 4 Service as they gather to celebrate the Nativity of Our Lord. You are welcome to join in worship for this fourth service of the Advent season with Holy Communion for all. The nursery is available at this scheduled time.

Christmas Eve Service at 4 PM

St. Andrew offers the 4 PM worship service for a Christmas Eve service geared toward families. This well-attended candlelight service is perfect for families with young children, and the nursery will be available at this time.

Candlelight Christmas Eve Service at 7 PM

A traditional Christmas Eve Service with an uplifting, full choir and bell choir begins at 7 PM at St. Andrew. The evening Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, with Holy Communion for all, is open for anyone to join, though the nursery is not available.

A Community of Faith Dedicated to Service

Saint Andrew is a welcoming congregation of over 500 members and belongs to the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA), one of the largest Christian denominations in the United States. The loving spirit of God flows among the congregation at Saint Andrew Lutheran Church, inspiring dedication to service and extending into exceptional outreach programs to give back and advocate for those in need.

For this year’s Advent season, special attention was given to serving the local community. With the help of their outreach-driven pastors and the extraordinary generosity of church members, Saint Andrew was able to give back in the following ways this holiday season:

40 Christmas Baskets were organized, filled, and delivered in the local community through Graceworks

Coats were purchased through the Church’s WELCA Angel Tree for Inspiritus to distribute through their Immigrant and Refugee services

New and gently used blankets were collected for the Blanket Nashville program in conjunction with Tony from Hippie Radio’s unhoused project

Immediate response to the call for help after the recent tornado with Lutheran Disaster

Coordinated with the local Franklin Firefighters for their toy drive

The community spirit at Saint Andrew is an essential characteristic of the congregation. Throughout the year, their outreach hub, Serve, connects the faith community with local and global organizations that serve a variety of causes for those in need, including:

Room in the Inn

Trinity Hope: Haitian Children’s Feeding Ministry

Habitat for Humanity

GraceWorks

St. Paul’s Breakfast

Inspiritus

ELCA Disaster Response

ELCA World Hunger

Lutheran World Relief Quilters

We Welcome You to Saint Andrew Lutheran Church!

All are welcome! If you want to learn more about the mission and ministries of Saint Andrew, a New Members Class is scheduled to begin on January 14 and continue through February 4. Classes will meet each Sunday at 9:50 am, and all are invited to attend. New members will be officially received on February 11th during worship.

Please contact the church office by emailing office@saintandrewchurch.com or calling 615-794-1624, or speak with one of the pastors when you stop by for one of our worship services.

Saint Andrew Lutheran Church is located at 908 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin, TN, 37064. For more information, call 615-794-1624 or visit the website for a list of church services and times.

