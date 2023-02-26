Journalist and TV Correspondent Paula Faris to Hold Book Signing Event in Brentwood

Paula Faris, journalist and ABC News co-anchor of “Good Morning America Weekend” and “The View”, will host a special book signing event on Tuesday, March 21 in Brentwood, in support of the upcoming release of her latest book, “You Don’t Have to Carry It All: Ditch the Mom Guilt and Find a Better Way Forward.” The event will begin at 5:30 pm at Barnes & Noble, 1701 Mallory Lane.

Featuring insightful and practical steps for better working, momming, and living, the upcoming title allows readers to learn through Faris’ unique lens as a successful journalist and mom-of-three as she reveals what it would look like to give moms the support they need and deserve. The new title will release on March 7, 2023, via Worthy Publishing, a Hachette Book Group division, and is now available for preorder.

Says Faris, “Working moms carry more than their fair share. They’re raising children, tackling a mountain of household tasks, and building successful careers. But they’re doing it without the support they so desperately need and deserve.”

Like many mothers who were forced out of their jobs during the pandemic, Faris lost hers at ABC News in 2020. It was then she knew she wanted to create a better way forward for working moms. Moms who are tired of the constant conflict between working and momming; of feeling that they’re failing everyone, everywhere; of facing the gender disparities in workplaces that treat mothers like risks instead of assets; and of dealing with the exhaustion of trying to carry it all. Faris, a self-described “advocate for moms,” launched CARRY Media in 2022 to champion working moms through resources, content and storytelling. In “You Don’t Have to Carry It All,” Faris gathers groundbreaking research, inspirational wisdom, and a vision that will not only make being a working mom “work” but will reveal how and why society needs to value mothers first by:

Recognizing the history of working moms in America and its lasting impact today.

Showing how motherhood has scientifically improved the minds and capabilities of women.

Encouraging moms to link arms, not only with each other but also with men.

Proving why corporate America is better with moms at the helm.

“Full of empathy, wisdom, and humor, ‘You Don’t Have to Carry it All’ is a knowing look from your best friend, a hug, a helping hand, a word of hope and encouragement just when you need it most,” says Daisy Blackwell, VP & Publisher of Worthy Publishing. “Readers will feel seen, heard, and understood and will be equipped to create positive change in their own lives and in the lives of other working moms.”

Adds Faris, “I’ve spent 25+ years reporting on a myriad of stories, and I believe THIS is my most important reporting yet. After interviewing countless experts, thought leaders and mothers, I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to create a path forward to ditch the mom guilt, end burnout and finally give working moms the support they so desperately need! Besides, we’ve got moms on this job, and there are literally no hands more capable than theirs!”