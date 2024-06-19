Josh Ross Announces Headlining Single Again Tour

Breakout country star Josh Ross is set to bring hit songs and high energy to stages across the U.S. this fall, announcing his headlining Single Again Tour today. The tour kicks off in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ on August 28, before hitting major markets including New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, at Exit/In in October. Joining Ross on the Single Again Tour is special guest Brandon Wisham.

“I’m so stoked for my first U.S. headline tour,” shares Ross. “We have been opening for some of the best over the past couple years and we have worked hard to build our live show. We started our headline tour in Canada earlier this year and can’t wait to bring it to the U.S. It’s going to be so much fun being out there with y’all.”

Tickets are on sale Friday (6/21) at 10 a.m. local time at www.joshross.com. Members of Ross’s fan club, The Roster, can purchase tickets beginning Tuesday (6/18) at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, a pre-show performance by Josh Ross, Meet & Greet and individual photo with Ross, limited edition poster & more. VIP package contents vary based on offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

