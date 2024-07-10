Josh Heupel Named To 2024 Dodd Trophy Watch List

ATLANTA – Fourth-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel is one of 21 honorees named to the watch list for the 2024 Dodd Trophy, the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. announced on Monday.

Managed by Peach Bowl, Inc. and presented by PNC Bank, The Dodd Trophy, college football’s most coveted national coaching award, celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity – the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd’s coaching philosophy.

The watch list was created through a selection process by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. taking into consideration each program’s Academic Progress Rate (APR), Graduation Success Rate (GSR), commitment to service and charity in the community, as well as projected success for the 2024 season.

Coaches in the first year with their current teams were not included as they are ineligible to receive The Dodd Trophy until their second year with their program.

2024 Dodd Trophy Watch List

Jeff Brohm – Louisville

Mario Cristobal – Miami

Ryan Day – Ohio State

Dave Doeren – NC State

Eliah Drinkwitz – Missouri

Kirk Ferentz – Iowa

James Franklin – Penn State

Marcus Freeman – Notre Dame

Mike Gundy – Oklahoma State

Josh Heupel – Tennessee

Brian Kelly – LSU

Lane Kiffin – Ole Miss

Chris Klieman – Kansas State

Lance Leipold – Kansas

Mike Norvell – Florida State

Brent Pry – Virginia Tech

Lincoln Riley – USC

Steve Sarkisian – Texas

Kirby Smart – Georgia

Dabo Swinney – Clemson

Kyle Whittingham – Utah

Source: UT Sports

