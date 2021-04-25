The Joseph Hotel Nashville Hosts Career Fair

The Joseph, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Nashville (401 Korean Veterans Boulevard) has announced a career fair that will be held at the property from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28.

WHAT:

Opened August 2020 in the heart of Nashville’s SoBro district, The Joseph is an expression of Nashville at its most refined. The 297-room luxury hotel features 22,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor event space, a full-service spa and salon, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Distinct dining outlets – Yolan, fine Italian; Denim, a rooftop bar and pool deck; and the hotel’s all-day lounge – are overseen by notable food and beverage partners Tony and Cathy Mantuano.

As tourism to Nashville continues to climb, The Joseph is pleased to announce a range of career opportunities across multiple departments, some of which include:

Food and Beverage – Servers, Bartenders, Wait Assist, Host/Hostess, Cooks

Guest Services – Guest Service Agents, Front Desk Agents, Concierges

Housekeeping – Room Attendants, Public Space Attendant, Turndown Attendant, Houseperson

Maintenance Engineers

Security

Spa – Concierge, Cosmetologist

HOW:

A complete listing of available opportunities may be viewed online (select The Joseph from the drop-down menu). Interested candidates may complete an application in advance but it is not necessary. Appointments are not required; individuals may arrive at any time throughout the hiring event and are encouraged to bring a resume and references as available.

DATE AND TIME

Wednesday, April 28

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION:

401 Korean Veterans Boulevard, Nashville, TN 37203

8th Floor

If driving, applicants may proceed to the parking structure located at the 4th Ave entrance, park on the 7th level and enter the hotel through the 7th level parking area, following signs to the career fair. If walking or utilizing city transit, applicants may enter through the hotel’s front entrance and take elevators up to the 8th floor.

Health and safety protocols, including face coverings and social distancing, will be in effect.

For more information about The Joseph Nashville, visit thejosephnashville.com.