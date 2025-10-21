Jordan Elementary Starts Best Buddies Chapter

Jordan Elementary is the latest Williamson County school to start a Best Buddies chapter.

Dozens of students and their families gathered on October 2 for the group’s inaugural meeting. Best Buddies fosters inclusion and aims to end social and physical isolation for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“Starting a Best Buddies program at JES is such a meaningful way to build kindness, leadership and a sense of belonging,” said JES teacher Lyndsay Hayden. “Our students are incredible role models for inclusion, and the amazing response shows what a special community we have at Jordan.”

While many of these programs currently exist at middle and high schools in the district, Jordan is just the second elementary school in WCS to start a Best Buddies chapter.

