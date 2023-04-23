Jordan Davis Announces New Tour With Stop in Nashville this Fall

Jordan Davis announced his DAMN GOOD TIME TOUR, which kicks off this August in Atlanta at the Roxy before heading to Nashville on Labor Day weekend (9/1) at Ascend Amphitheater.

Tour openers include Avery Anna, Gabby Barrett, Danielle Bradberry, Flatland Calvary, Greylan James, Dylan Marlowe, Kameron Marlowe, Mike Ryan, Connor Smith, and Georgia Webster.

Buy tickets here.

“It has been an amazing feeling to watch the way this new music has reached fans, and we’ve been seeing that out on the road in the live shows,” says Davis. “Our fans knew every lyric to ‘Next Thing You Know’ even before it was a single, and to watch the sold-out venues get bigger and bigger…. I’m just so grateful everyone has been so supportive.” Earlier this year, Davis shared with American Songwriter, “The big thing for me was to show my growth. Growth in shows, growth in the songwriting, growth in the topics we’re touching on. I really wanted to show how I’ve changed as an artist and a songwriter, for the better.”