Jones Farm Offers Chance to Retreat with Nature

Located about 20 minutes from downtown Nashville in Joelton, Tennessee, Jones Farm offers getaway cabin rentals, hunting packages in season, and wedding and event offerings. The tree surrounded property includes a small lake and runs next to Sycamore Creek. They are located at 1855 New Hope Road in Joelton.

Open since December 2023, owner Layton Jones has been offering lots of community events on the property since Christmas, as well as renting the facility out for weddings, parties and corporate events.

Jones has been working to turn the property into a destination business since October 2022, that was the month he married his wife on the property. They got married under the roof of the open barn, built overnight for that wedding by Jones. It has since been the starting place of many other marriages.

Besides the beautifully restored tobacco barn, wedding facilities include an all-white pine saloon with plenty of space for a cocktail hour and a reception. The bridal party has access to the luxurious bridal lodge with plenty of room to be pampered in the on-site dressing suite, while the groom and his party can get ready and relax in their cozy cottage. Jones Farm even has cabins for rent that can hold up to 40 people. They can be used for out of town guests, a place to start a quiet honeymoon, or as a place for a wedding night away from the sounds of the city.

“Imagine waking up [the next morning] to the soothing sounds of the creek flowing by, surrounded by a beautiful pond and a hill of trees,” says their website.

The indoor and outdoor event spaces are a balance of rustic charm and Southern elegance with lush grounds filled with scenic vistas and hiking trails. The Reception Saloon has a weathered barn exterior and a refined interior blending country and contemporary features – like their elegant chandeliers.

Said one reviewer, “ [The] place is unbelievably beautiful…We went to an amazing wedding and will be going back on our own.”

“[The] owners are very kind and accommodating,” added another reviewer. “The place is immaculate.”

In March 2024, they had a community barn dance with music by Cash Creek and Easter activities. They periodically have sunrise yoga sessions. In May they will be offering a Business and Sales Retreat, as well as a Paint and Sip for Mother’s Day. In June, they will be hosting a Wholistic Wellness and Healing Workshop. The workshop will offer a range of services including acupressure, lymphatic drainage, emotional body code, frequency scanning, and much, much more. It will be happening on June 22. Tickets are available here.

In an interview with the Cheatham County Exchange, “Jones pointed out plans to stretch out on their additional 100 acres and create a rodeo, as well as a place for a kid’s camp and even men’s and women’s groups. He also said he envisioned areas to embark on “nature walks” and permitted bow hunting.”

Learn more by visiting their website at https://www.jonesfarmnashville.com/, Facebook, or Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jonesfarmnashville/.

