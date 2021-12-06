JONDIE Gives Update on Store Relocation

In October, downtown Franklin boutique JONDIE announced the store was looking for a new location as they were losing their lease on their Main Street location. Store owner, Rebecca Davis, recently gave an update on social media.

“After learning that we are losing our current storefront, we have made some big decisions. We have been searching for a new location for JONDIE and have not yet found the right place.”

“Therefore we will be moving JONDIE into the Mimi & Dottie storefront in February until we can find a larger, more suitable location. We will be relocating Mimi & Dottie to a different space in downtown. It is important to us to keep JONDIE on Main Street. This means that we will have much smaller retail spaces in Franklin for the near future, but will continue to search for a long-term solution for JONDIE. Once we do, Mimi & Dottie will move back to its location on Main Street. We will let you know more soon as we work out the details!”

While JONDIE continues to look for a new location in downtown Franklin, the boutique is opening a Key West location.

For the latest updates, visit JONDIE on Facebook.