Jonas Brothers to Perform in Nashville

The Jonas Brothers just announced a 35-date tour stopping in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on October 9th.

“The Tour” will feature the band playing five albums each night which should include songs from 2007 Jonas Brothers, 2008 A Little Bit Longer, 2009 Lines, Vines and Trying Times, 2019 Happiness Begins and The Album set to release on May 12th.

On social media, Jonas Brothers shared,”It’s official! FIVE ALBUMS. ONE NIGHT. THE TOUR.”

Fans register for a presale from now until May 6th. Verified fan sale begins on May 9th.

Find more information here.