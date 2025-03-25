Jonas Brothers Announce 20th Anniversary Tour Including Nashville Stop

Jonas Brothers revealed tour details for their massive “JONAS20: LIVING THE DREAM” tour – a powerful, full-circle celebration of their 20-year journey from performing in malls to headlining the biggest stadiums in the world. The brothers, who just released their new single “Love Me To Heaven,” take a listen here.

“We’re beyond excited to hit the road and celebrate 20 years of music,” said the Jonas Brothers. “Our fans have been with us through every chapter, and this tour is our way of honoring them, the memories we’ve made, and the ones we’ll create together. We can’t wait to make this our biggest, most unforgettable tour yet.”

Marshmello will join the tour for the 10 iconic stadium shows, bringing his chart-topping hits—including his iconic collaborations with the brothers—to life in a high-energy set that keeps the party going all night.

This 43-date tour, which kicks off August 10th at MetLife Stadium, promises a one-of-a-kind experience for fans. The band will head to Bridgestone Arena on October 14th.

Each night will take fans on a full, career-spanning journey — with dedicated sets from every chapter of Jonas including Nick Jonas & the Administration, Nick Jonas’ solo career, Joe Jonas’ solo work, and DNCE — all leading up to an unforgettable headlining performance from the Jonas Brothers.

Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale now through Wednesday, March 26 at 10 AM ET at livemu.sc/jonasbrothers. The Artist Presale will run Thursday, March 27 from 10am local time to 3pm local time.

General on-sale begins Friday, March 28 at 10am local time at ticketmaster.com.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email