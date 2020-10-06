Jon Pardi Teams Up CMT for “Pardi Time” Show

CMT launches “Pardi Time,” an 8-episode digital-variety series with country artist Jon Pardi, premiering October 6 on CMT’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

Shot, directed, and hosted by Jon Pardi (with help from CMT), “Pardi Time” is all things, and all sides, Jon Pardi.

A release says the new series has segments like Dear Jon, a hilarious take on advice from ‘The Gentleman’, Pardi Snacks, his cooking (and cocktail) themed how-tos, and Til Death Do Us Pardi, the real REAL on his engagement and wedding planning (and re-planning – thanks, COVID), plus Pardi Tunes and so much more.

“We were lucky enough to work with Jon on our first episode of ‘Off The Road,’ a mini doc that was completely self-shot by Jon in early April. After seeing the first round of footage, we had a hunch fans would love it – and they did! The feedback was incredible, but we knew there was so much more for fans to see,” shared Melissa Goldberg, CMT’s Senior Director of Digital & Social in a release. “Jon is an incredible star and creative partner, and we are so excited to show-off more of his dynamic personality. We know our CMT fans will love taking a peek into his home life, resonate with his authenticity and get a kick out of his crazy antics.”

Pardi just released the Deluxe Edition of his critically-acclaimed 2019 album Heartache Medication on Friday, October 2, featuring three new bonus tracks and a new version of his latest single ‘Ain’t Always The Cowboy’ (Western Version). Heartache Medication (Deluxe Edition) is the extended version of Pardi’s critically-acclaimed album Heartache Medication, which debuted among the top albums on Billboard’s Country Albums chart. Most recently, he received a 2020 CMT Music Awards nomination for ‘Beer Can’t Fix’ with Thomas Rhett in the “Collaborative Video of the Year” category.

For more information, follow CMT on Facebook to watch “Pardi Time.”