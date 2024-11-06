Jolly Jingle Snap Features Holiday Fun & Art Exhibit at Columbia State

The Columbia State Community College Foundation and the Pryor Art Gallery will host Jolly Jingle Snap, a free, family-friendly holiday event. It takes place on November 9th from 2pm to 4 p.m. in the Waymon L. Hickman Building on the Columbia Campus.

You and your family can enjoy a festive day of art exploration and Christmas photo fun! This free event promises a great time, but please register in advance so organizers can ensure everything is ready. If you have any questions, feel free to contact Tammy Rosson: 931.540.2554 or [email protected].

Register here.

While at Jolly Jing Snap, families can visit the Ralph McDonald art exhibit titled “Santa Claus is Coming to Muletown”. The exhibition will be open to the public through December 13.

McDonald, a Tennessee artist well-known for his wildlife illustrations and prints, also depicts Santa in the joy of the season. McDonald’s favorite artists are Haddon Sundblom, Norman Rockwell and John Singer Sargeant. Sundblom’s influences can especially be seen in McDonald’s paintings.

“Celebrate the season with your family at Jolly Jingle Snap!” said Tammy Rosson, Columbia State director of events and alumni relations. “Capture a family photo, take part in festive activities and explore the timeless Santa paintings by Ralph McDonald in the Pryor Art Gallery. We’re excited to offer this special holiday event to our community and look forward to celebrating the season together.”

The Waymon L. Hickman Building is located at 1665 Hampshire Pike, Columbia.

