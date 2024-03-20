Joint Operation Leads to the Arrest of Middle Tennessee Drug Trafficker

March 20, 2024 – A joint investigation conducted by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, the Maury County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of 40-year-old James Rucker, a Maury County man believed to be responsible for trafficking drugs throughout the Middle Tennessee area.

Following the months’ long investigation, investigators executed a search warrant of Rucker’s home on Rally Hill Rd on March 13th seizing vehicles, firearms, nearly $50,000, and a cache of drugs.

Rucker, a confirmed gang member, is in the custody of the Maury County Sheriff’s Office facing charges that include: Possession over 300 Grams of Cocaine, Possession 56 grams of Methamphetamine, Possession of Ecstasy for Resale, Possession of Marijuana for Resale, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Evading Arrest, and Violation of Parole.

“During my recent campaign, I vowed to remain diligent in our fight against illegal drugs in our county and to work collaboratively with our Law Enforcement partners throughout middle Tennessee. This arrest is a good example of just that, a collaborative effort between the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the Murray County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI that culminated in the arrest of a known, major drug dealer. I want to commend the Deputies and Investigators from all entities for their efforts in this regard.” Sheriff Hughes.

Source: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office