Join Us at Saint Andrew Lutheran Church for Wednesday Advent Community Dinners

The holiday season beckons everyone to come together in celebration, fostering a sense of community that uplifts our hearts and spirits with joy in anticipation of Christmas Day. Embracing the spirit of Advent, Saint Andrew Lutheran Church extends a warm invitation for you to participate in the weekly Wednesday Advent Dinners, followed by the Holden Evening Prayer Services. Join us as we collectively immerse ourselves in the spirit of togetherness during this special time of the year.

Advent Community Dinner, Wednesdays at 5:30 PM

Each Wednesday in December before Christmas, Saint Andrew Lutheran Church offers a break from the hustle and bustle of the season with a free will offering, catered dinner served from 5:30 to 6:45 PM. The dinners are held each Wednesday, with the next dinners coming up on December 13th and 20th.

Holden Evening Prayer Service at 7 PM

After the dinner service, Saint Andrew invites you to the beautiful Holden Evening Prayer service, where you can fill your heart with the sights and sounds of hope as we await the birth of our Lord. The prayer service begins at 7 PM. All are welcome.

True Community Spirit at Saint Andrew Lutheran Church

Saint Andrew is a welcoming congregation of over 500 members and belongs to the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA), one of the largest Christian denominations in the United States.

The Church wishes to “extend an enthusiastic welcome to Saint Andrew Lutheran Church, this beloved community, where in Christ, we Worship, Love, Grow, Serve, and Send.” All are welcome in this wonderful faith community.

The community spirit at Saint Andrew extends beyond the congregation. The Church has exceptional outreach programs to serve and advocate for those in need. Their outreach hub, Serve, connects the faith community with local and international organizations that serve a variety of causes, including:

Room in the Inn

Trinity Hope: Haitian Children’s Feeding Ministry

Habitat for Humanity

GraceWorks

St. Paul’s Breakfast

Inspiritus

ELCA Disaster Response

ELCA World Hunger

Lutheran World Relief Quilters

Christmas Eve Candlelight Services at Saint Andrew Lutheran Church

Join us on Sunday, December 24th, for Saint Andrew’s beautiful Christmas Eve Candlelight Services. The first service begins at 4 pm and is geared toward families, though all are welcome to attend. A second service is held from 7 to 8 pm.

We Welcome You to Saint Andrew Lutheran Church!

Saint Andrew Lutheran Church is located at 908 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin, TN, 37064. For more information, call 615-794-1624 or visit the website for a list of church services and times.

Connect with the Saint Andrews community on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.