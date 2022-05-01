Join this Encanto Singalong at FirstBank Amphitheater

Get your singing voice ready! FirstBank Amphitheater is hosting its first singalong this summer.

Announcing the new show on social media, they shared, “From the Disney movie that is warming hearts all over the world, Disney Concerts and Live Nation bring you Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert, where Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award® winning film comes to life in a one-of-a-kind concert event, featuring the entire feature-length film and an on-stage band celebrating all the record-breaking hit songs from the beloved soundtrack.”

Show takes place on Tuesday, August 9th, and tickets go on sale on Friday, April 29th at 10 am.

Buy tickets here.