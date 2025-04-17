Join the WCS Parent Support Group Zoom on April 21, 2025

The WCS Student Support Services (SSS) Department will host a virtual parent support group session on Monday, April 21, from 6-7 p.m.

This particular session will focus on postsecondary options for students with disabilities. Through the hour, families will hear information about state services, transition programs, inclusive college options, work opportunities and more.

There is no cost to attend the session, but families are asked to register online. Contact SSS Executive Director Maria Griego with any questions.

Source: WCS

