Join the Team at the WCS Classified Career Fair

Know someone who’s interested in working for Williamson County Schools? WCS will host a Classified Career Fair on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

From 9 a.m. until noon, district representatives will be at the Williamson County Administrative Complex to talk to potential applicants. WCS is looking to hire special education paraprofessionals, cafeteria staff, bus drivers, School Age Child Care (SACC) staff and maintenance workers.

Attendees should dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes. Interviews may be conducted during the event. The Administrative Complex is located at 1320 West Main Street.

To see job vacancies, visit the WCS Careers page. For more information about the event, email WCS Recruiter Manager David Harries.

