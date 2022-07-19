Join the Team at the Classified Career Fair

Are you ready to join Team WCS? Those who attend the Classified Career Fair July 21 have the opportunity to walk out with a job.

WCS is looking to hire special education teaching assistants, School Age Child Care (SACC) workers, food service workers, bus drivers and maintenance employees. On Wednesday, July 21, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., representatives from the district will be at the Central Office in Franklin to talk with potential employees. Attendees should bring their resumes, and there will be onsite interviews and immediate hiring.

“These positions are critical in the daily operations of a school system,” said WCS Recruiting Manager David Harries. “Join our team, and make a difference in a child’s life every day.”

Central Office is located at 1320 W. Main St. in Franklin. To see open positions in the district and to apply, visit the WCS Careers page.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS