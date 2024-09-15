Join the Haley Sue Foundation Golf Tournament in Spring Hill

The Haley Sue Foundation invites the community to the 4th Annual Haley Sue Golf Tournament. This year, the tournament will be held on October 4th at the Beautiful Towhee Golf Club in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

Haley Sue Pearson, from Franklin, TN, lost her life on December 6th, 2020, while running to the aid of a friend on the interstate. In 2021, Stacy and Pam Pearson, parents of Haley Sue, started a foundation in her name to find ways to impact our community in various ways and continue to do the things Haley was doing in her short 25 years. Since 2021, the

foundation has presented over $16,000 in scholarships to local seniors in Williamson and Davidson County Schools.

They have supported and continue to support over 45 families and over 100 children each year in Scottsville, KY, Haley Sue’s birthplace, during the Christmas Season. The tournament begins at 8:00 am (Shotgun Start) with the range opening at 7:00 am. Lunch is provided well as awards for the top performers and team. The cost for a 4 person Team is $700.00 and Individual Players, $175.00. Sponsorships range from $250 to $2500. The beautiful, renovated Towhee Golf Club is located at 3901 Kedron Road in Spring Hill, TN 37174.

For more information and registration for this event, please visit our website:

https://thehaleysuefoundation.org or contact Stacy Pearson directly at [email protected].

