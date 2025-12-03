Join the Festive Celebration at A Nolensville Holiday this December

A Nolensville Holiday is set for Friday, December 5th, and Saturday, December 6th, 2025, in downtown Nolensville.

Storytime with Santa and Mrs. Claus:

The holidays are here, and there’s no better way to get in the spirit and celebrate with your family than attending a Storytime event. The Town of Nolensville’s Town Events Advisory Committee is hosting a Magical Storytime event on Friday, December 5, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Town Hall. Come dressed in your favorite holiday outfit and get ready for some surprises. Be prepared to get transported to an enchanting world with Santa and Mrs. Claus as they tell festive stories and provide holiday magic.

Space is limited and is a first-come, first-served basis. Also, only one parent is allowed to attend per family.

Tree Lighting:

Citizens and visitors are invited for a magical evening at Town Hall with a special visit from Santa & Mrs. Claus, a coffee food truck, spreading of holiday cheer by the Nolensville High School Choir, and tree lighting on Friday, December 5, 2025, starting at 7:00 p.m.

A Nolensville Holiday Parade:

The Nolensville Holiday Parade will be held Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 11:00 a.m.

PARADE ROUTE:

The parade begins at Rolling Hills Community Church and will proceed straight down Nolensville Road, through The Historic District, and ending on Nolensville Park Road.

More information HERE.

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

For more local events like A Nolensville Holiday, visit https://williamsonsource.com/things-to-do/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email