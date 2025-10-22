Join the Celebration at the 40th Annual PumpkinFest in Downtown Franklin

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s Annual PumpkinFest is Middle Tennessee’s largest family-friendly fall festival, returning on Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

The festival often brings more than 100,000 to downtown Franklin. The festival stretches along Main Street and its side avenues and offers tons of festive fun for people of all ages!

Enjoy a full day of autumn-inspired food and drink, children’s activities, live music, costume contests for pets and families, and outstanding arts & crafts – featuring seasonal and specialty gift items.

Parking Information

Join the festivities of PumpkinFest the easy way.

Park your car and hop aboard the Franklin Transit Shuttle to get to Downtown Franklin. Cost for the shuttle is $1 per person, each way. Enjoy the costumes, live entertainment, children’s area, vendors, pumpkin carving and so much more; a fun day for the entire community.

Shuttle Service Hours

October 25th – 10:00a–5:45p

Shuttle Locations

Harlinsdale Farm

Drops at 1st and Main

Franklin High School

Drops behind Starbucks at Five Points.

No pets, non-folding strollers, food or drink, except bottled water, are allowed on the transit vehicles.

The Franklin Transit Shuttle is operated by the Franklin Transit Authority.

For more information about Franklin’s public transit service, visit www.franklintransit.org or call (615) 628-0260.

Handicap Accessible Parking

Please use the 2nd and 4th Avenue garages or Franklin Transit’s Park & Ride service.

Limited Downtown Parking

There is also limited parking downtown (no street parking within the festival footprint).

More information HERE.

