Join the Celebration at Bluegrass Along the Harpeth in Historic Downtown Franklin

Bluegrass Along the Harpeth is back for 2025 on Friday, July 25th & Saturday, July 26th, 2025 in Historic Downtown Franklin!

Bring your lawn chairs and listen to some of the best music around at this free and family-friendly event.

Always held the 4th weekend in July, Bluegrass Along the Harpeth was started in 1991 and has had several homes in Franklin over the years. Most recently, it has made its home on the town square. The historic backdrop is the perfect place for a weekend of music in honor of Franklin’s own Grand Ole Opry stars Sam and Kirk McGee. This festival is put on and operated by old time musicians and dancers. It’s their love for the music and its preservation that make this festival special and a not-to-be-missed event every year.

​Friday night, you can hear some of the best bluegrass bands around. On Saturday, you will find some of the best musicians anywhere competing in individual instruments and band contests. In addition to all of the music, there are food and craft vendors that are sure to have something to satisfy a sweet tooth or offer that one-of-a-kind gift you have been wanting.

More information HERE.

For more local events like Bluegrass Along the Harpeth visit https://williamsonsource.com/local-living/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email