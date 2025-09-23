Join Taylor Swift’s Album Release Party in October

Taylor Swift has announced the release of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, alongside an exclusive movie premiere experience at AMC Theatres.

In a social media post, Swift invited fans to what she called a “dazzling soirée,” writing: “I hereby invite you to a dazzling soirée, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Oct 3 – Oct 5 only in cinemas! You’ll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single ‘The Fate of Ophelia’, along with never before seen behind-the-scenes footage of how we made it, cut by cut explanations of what inspired this music, and the brand new lyric videos from my new album The Life of a Showgirl.”

The three-day cinema event will feature the world premiere of Swift’s music video for “The Fate of Ophelia,” exclusive behind-the-scenes footage showing the creative process, detailed explanations of the musical inspiration, and brand new lyric videos from the album.

Important details for attendees:

The screening begins promptly at showtime with no trailers, so arriving on time is essential. Tickets are non-refundable and cannot be used with A-List reservations. Additionally, passes, exchange tickets, and discount tickets are not accepted for this special event.

To locate a participating theater near you, check the AMC listings for available showtimes during the October 3-5 weekend.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email