Join Ravenwood High Choirs at Pre-Festival Concert

By
Michael Carpenter
-
RHS Choirs
Photo from WCS

The Ravenwood High choirs are inviting the community to join them at their pre-festival concert, Music Alone Shall Live.

On Tuesday, February 18, enjoy a collaboration between the Ravenwood High, Sunset Middle, Woodland Middle and Clovercroft Elementary choirs. More than 250 singers will take the stage and perform.

The show begins at 7 p.m. at Brentwood Baptist Church. There is no cost to attend, but donations will be accepted.

Contact RHS choir director Rose Hellmers with any questions.

Source: WCS
