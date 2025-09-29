Join Franklin Police Department for National Coffee with a Cop Day

The Franklin Police Department is inviting community members to join officers for a cup of coffee and conversation in recognition of National Coffee with a Cop Day.

The event will take place Wednesday, October 1, from 8 a.m.-9 a.m. at White Bison Coffee, located at 5060 Carothers Pkwy. in Franklin.

Coffee with a Cop provides an opportunity for residents to meet the officers who serve their community, ask questions, and share concerns in a relaxed, informal setting. As part of the celebration, free coffee will be available to all patrons during the event.

The Franklin Police Department appreciates White Bison Coffee for hosting and partnering on this community engagement effort.

