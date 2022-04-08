Join Centennial High’s Youth Football Camp

Seasoned athletes and first-time players alike should get ready to take the field, because Centennial High’s Youth Football Camp registration window is open.

The CHS Youth Football Camp is led by the coaching staff and players of the CHS team and is open to rising first through eighth-grade students. The camp’s main goal is to introduce, teach and improve fundamental skills in a fun way. Stations will be organized by position and age.

The camp will take place June 20-21 from 10 a.m. until noon each day and will be located at Centennial High. Registration is available online and costs $25 per athlete.

Centennial High is located at 5050 Mallory Lane in Franklin.

