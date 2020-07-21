



The longstanding shoe company Johnston & Murphy has reopened its stores to customers. As part of their reopening, they’ve partnered with Soles4Souls.

You can bring in a pair of gently worn kids, men’s or women’s shoes to donate and receive a 25 percent discount off a new pair of shoes.

Jason Dasal, Vice President of Marketing at Johnston & Murphy shared with us about why the company chose to partner with Soles4Souls stating, “Soles4Souls’ mission of turning unwanted shoes into opportunity resonated with Johnston & Murphy, an American footwear classic since 1850. Additionally, we wanted to partner with an organization that had a direct and immediate effect on people’s lives through the donation of footwear – locally, nationally, and globally.”

The fact that both of our organizations are based in Nashville made it a natural fit – not only do we have the ability to help people across the country and the world, but we are currently working on building local community outreach programs with Soles4Souls as well,” continued Dasal.

The program is still new already but they’ve already collected 1,000 pairs of shoes.

“To date, we’ve donated nearly 1,000 shoes to Soles4Souls to distribute to people in need across the U.S. and around the world. Through our program in stores, we will collect gently worn shoes from customers for Soles4Souls’s micro-enterprise program – helping people launch and sustain their own small businesses. We currently have donation boxes at all of our 116 reopened stores. It’s too early in the process to predict how many shoes we’ll collect but we’re are hoping that every store across the country will have a good response to the program,” said Dasal.

With stores reopening across the US, Dasal spoke about how during the shutdown period they were able to stay connected to their customers through social media with shoe care tutorials, spotlights on healthcare workers all while launching a new golf collection. And Johnston & Murphy also donated 8,000 masks to the Community Resource Center in Nashville.

The safety of their customers is top priority. At Johnston & Murphy stores Dasal shared what you can expect when you visit a store.

“In order to ensure the safety of both our customers and employees while always offering the highest level of service we have implemented cautionary practices including daily employee screening, hand sanitization stations, daily deep cleanings at stores, contactless payment, social distancing and face masks for employees,” said Dasal.

For the latest news and updates, visit Johnston & Murphy on Instagram. You can shop at the local stores located at The Mall at Green Hills and CoolSprings Galleria.



