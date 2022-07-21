Johnny Knoxville Pays Visit to Nelly’s Italian Cafe in Spring Hill

It’s not every day that Johnny Knoxville pays a visit to your restaurant, says Chris from Nelly’s Italian Cafe in Spring Hill but today that happened.

The Italian cafe shared a photo on social media stating, “Wow!! We just met @johnnyknoxville !! Thank you so much for coming to Nellys! You made our day.”

Knoxville showed up in a limo along with a tour bus and ordered some pizza and later shared with Nelly’s that the “food was fabulous.”

While there, he purchased a couple of hoodies and signed a few pizza boxes for Nelly’s Italian Cafe. What we don’t know is why Knoxville is in the area.

If you want to see the signed pizza boxes, visit Nelly’s Italian Cafe at 5441 Main Street in Spring Hill. Hours of operation are 11 am – 8 pm Tuesday – Saturday.

Find the latest updates on Nelly’s Italian Cafe here.