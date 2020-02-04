The home of country artist Johnny and June Cash has been sold, reports Associated Press.

For over 30 years, the couple called the Hendersonville lakefront property sitting on over 4 acres home.

The property sold for 3.2 million to a local couple, Cristan and Tina Blackman who intends to build a home on the property. A fire destroyed the home back in 2007 while it was under renovations by then-owner Barry Gibbs.

If only the property could talk, it could tell about the time Kris Kristofferson landed a helicopter on the property and the behind the scenes of “Hurt” which was filmed there.

Here are photos from when the property was for sale back in 2016.

1 of 6