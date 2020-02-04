Johnny and June Cash
photo from Johnny Cash Facebook

The home of country artist Johnny and June Cash has been sold, reports Associated Press. 

For over 30 years, the couple called the Hendersonville lakefront property sitting on over 4 acres home.

The property sold for 3.2 million to a local couple, Cristan and Tina Blackman who intends to build a home on the property. A fire destroyed the home back in 2007 while it was under renovations by then-owner Barry Gibbs.

If only the property could talk, it could tell about the time Kris Kristofferson landed a helicopter on the property and the behind the scenes of “Hurt” which was filmed there.

Here are photos from when the property was for sale back in 2016.

 

 

Advertisement


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here