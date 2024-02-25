Johnny Cash Museum Takes Best Music Museum in USA Today’s 2024 Readers Choice Awards

The Johnny Cash Museum, a cornerstone of Nashville’s country music legacy, proudly secures the title of Best Music Museum in the 2024 USA Today/10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards. This marks its second consecutive year clinching the honor, firmly establishing it as the only museum to achieve this remarkable recognition twice in a row. As an added layer of significance, the celebration coincides with Cash’s upcoming birthday on February 26.

The acclaimed Music City attraction had a record-breaking 2023, marked by unprecedented visitor numbers and a momentous celebration of its 10-year anniversary in May. Among 20 museums nominated for awards by a panel of travel experts earlier this year, the Johnny Cash Museum emerged victorious after four weeks of public voting, reaffirming its status as the top destination. For the complete list of winners, click here: https://10best.usatoday.com/awards/travel/best-music-museum-2024/. Also, the Patsy Cline museum in Nashville made the list as well.

“Johnny Cash’s legacy, life and art transcend trends and generations. He is truly a timeless legend and Icon. His museum, once again, scores the number one position two decades after his passing. It’s a true testament to the imprint Johnny Cash left, and continues to leave, on the world,” said owner Bill Miller.

The museum originated from owner Bill Miller’s personal connection with the legendary artist, forged over five decades ago. Cash played a pivotal role in Miller’s professional journey in Nashville, supporting him in developing expertise as a photographer and later enlisting his help in launching an official website. After engaging with Cash fans through the Johnny Cash Radio Show, Miller noticed a void in Nashville—a lack of a fitting tribute to the man who played a key role in putting the city on the global map. In 2013, he took the initiative to establish the Johnny Cash Museum. This museum marked the inaugural addition to Icon Entertainment & Hospitality’s expansive downtown Nashville portfolio, which now spans over 100,000 square feet of commercial real estate and more than 500 employees.

For more information, please visit www.johnnycashmuseum.com.