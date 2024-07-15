johnnie-O to Open First Store in Tennessee at The Factory at Franklin

johnnie-O, the renowned lifestyle brand, is set to debut its first dedicated Tennessee store at The Factory at Franklin this fall, announced Holladay Properties, owner of the historic mixed-use facility. The new johnnie-O store will occupy prime retail space in the Grand Hall.

Originating from Santa Monica, johnnie-O is celebrated for its distinctive blend of East Coast classics and West Coast casual, offering a wide array of premium apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, boys, and most recently, women. Known for its classic polo shirts, tailored button-downs, and innovative performance wear, johnnie-O caters to individuals embracing an active lifestyle.

“We are thrilled to share the news of our first johnnie-O store in Tennessee, which will be located in the vibrant and charming community of Franklin,” said John Collins, CEO of johnnie-O. “The Factory is the perfect setting for our brand, as it offers a unique shopping experience where you can feel the heartbeat of Franklin and truly connect with the local spirit. We look forward to welcoming our customers to this new location and joining the Franklin community.”

johnnie-O recently launched its first-ever women’s capsule collection with plans for additional collections in the upcoming summer and fall seasons, offering sport and performance-inspired pieces to fit the johnnie-O women’s active, everyday lifestyle. Come fall 2024, the store in Franklin will be johnnie-O’s eleventh branded retail store, with other new locations in Raleigh (fall 2024) and Denver (summer 2024).

“We are excited to bring johnnie-O’s unique style and quality to The Factory at Franklin,” said Allen Arender, Chief Development Officer for Holladay Properties. “This addition underscores our commitment to providing our community with exceptional retail experiences.”

The new johnnie-O store is scheduled to open this fall, along with additional Factory tenants, restaurants Saffire and Etch.

