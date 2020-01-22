John Rich’s Redneck Riviera brand continues to expand, adding meat snacks to its ever-growing portfolio.

In a newly formed partnership with The Classic Jerky, a division of Jack Link, Redneck Riviera will be launching three new flavors. The American made product featuring Whiskey BBQ Strips, Amarillo Heat Seasoned Pork Strips, and Spicy Fried Pickle Seasoned Pork Strips will be available in mid-February online at www.redneckriviera.com and across the nation in select retail outlets.

Additionally, the award-winning Redneck Riviera Whiskey continues to grow throughout the United States. The Folds of Honor receives 10% of all net proceeds on the sale of Redneck Riviera products.

John Rich states, “I think I found a nice compliment to the whiskey with the new Redneck line of meat snacks! The Classic Jerky Company has been a great partner as we have spent months detailing the flavors and getting the approval of the Rich household. I am beyond ecstatic to see what we are accomplishing with this brand. In just two short years, we have been able to capture the nation with an affordable and quality line of whiskey, sponsor a national concert tour and bring some awesome tasting, tender meats snacks to market. I am proud of our team and our partners. It looks like mid to late February is go time for the meat snacks and I cannot wait to get out there and share the flavors with America and continue to give back to the Folds of Honor.”

The Classic Jerky Company’s National Sales Director Jim Miller adds, “We are excited about the partnership with John and Redneck Riviera. We believe these unique flavors will bring much-needed innovation to the ‘meat snack category,’ and are true reflections of John’s vision of Work Hard-Play Hard for the Redneck Riviera brand. We are pleased to continue the incredible work that John and his team have done with their commitment to Folds of Honor and we look forward to many years of partnership.”

About Redneck Riviera

John Rich’s Redneck Riviera is a privately held lifestyle brand that celebrates America’s hard-working men and women. Built for people who live to turn up the music and have fun with friends and family, Redneck Riviera is America’s ‘Work Hard, Play Hard’ brand that offers something for everyone who likes to rock the red, white and blue all year long. Launched in 2014, the brand brings these values to life through footwear, apparel, hospitality, food, spirits, and licensed products in a variety of categories. The brand has expanded its reach with the opening of honky-tonk bar Redneck Riviera Nashville on Nashville’s famed lower Broadway. The brand also includes food and spirits with Redneck Riviera Meat Snacks and Redneck Riviera Whiskey, Granny Rich Reserve, Howdy Dew party punch in partnership with Eastside Distilling, Inc. A portion of proceeds from both of these products sold goes to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to children and spouses of fallen or disabled members of the military. More information can be found at www.redneckriviera.com.