John Prine
To honor and celebrate John Prine’s legacy, Prine’s family and Oh Boy Records have produced a virtual tribute to air later this month.

Called “Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine,” the virtual event will feature family and friends sharing memories and songs of the late singer/songwriter, who passed away in April due to complications from COVID-19.

The event will be available on Prine’s YouTube and Facebook channels on June 11th at 6:30pm.

The event will raise money for several charitable organizations including NAMI (the National Alliance on Mental Illness) and Alive, whose Grief Center is providing free counseling sessions to anyone in Middle Tennessee who has had a family member die of COVID-19.

More details will be released at a later time on the lineup.


