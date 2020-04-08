John Prine died Tuesday, April 7 in Nashville, reported Associated Press.

Prine was 73-years-old. The singer/songwriter’s death was due to complications from COVID-19, Prine’s family confirmed. He had been hospitalized at Vanderbilt Medical Center for the past month.

Rolling Stone called Prine the Mark Twain of American Songwriting. Earlier this year, Prine was awarded a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award.

Prine began his career in 1971 when he signed with Atlantic Records.

“Made from a mold now broken, John Prine was a walking, grinning argument for human beings as a pretty good species,” said Kyle Young, CEO, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in a statement. “In John’s songs, humor and heartache dance together like Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. His words and melodies draw chuckles and blood, and tears of sorrow and redemption, all leading to truths widely known but never before articulated. John’s mind was a treasure chest, open to us all. We mourn his passing, even as we hold the treasure.”

Just recently, the music community mourned the loss of country artist Joe Diffie, who also died due to complications of Coronavirus.