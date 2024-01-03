John Oates to Perform Acoustic Show at Franklin Theatre

John Oates will host ‘John Oates, An Evening of Songs and Stories at the Franklin Theatre on Thursday, January 18th, 7:30 pm.

John Oates, co-founder of the legendary group Hall & Oates, is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the American Songwriters Hall of Fame a BMI Icon award winner and has won numerous American Music, MTV awards, and multiple Grammy nominations.

As part of Hall & Oates, he has recorded 21 albums, scored 10 number-one records, and over 20 Top 40 hits, which have sold over 80 million units, making them the most successful duo in rock history.

