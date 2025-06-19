John Morgan Announces First Headlining Tour

Country music artist John Morgan announced his headlining 2025 “Friends Like That” Tour that will stop in Nashville on November 7th at the Nashville Palace. Following his FOURTH #1 as a songwriter and first as an artist – “Friends Like That (feat. Jason Aldean)” – the North Carolinian impacts country radio today as the #1 most added with his fan-favorite and dynamically nostalgic track “Kid Myself.”

“Man, this is my first headlining tour, and I’m pumped to do it with some of my great buddies who we’ll announce very soon,” shares John. “We’re hitting some brand new cities for y’all on this run and are coming back to some of our favorites venues too like Touch of Texas [Binghamton, NY ] and Stashe at the Intersection [Grand Rapids, MI] – ready to bring Carolina Blue out on the road.”

Written by the rising star with Tyler Hubbard and Jordan Schmidt, the breathtaking track travels back to a regretful decision that cut a relationship short. Ultimately about forgiving yourself, the reflective and wistful single fuses the sought-after writer’s emotively brilliant vocal delivery with strikingly clever lyrics that acknowledge the tough but mature truth behind the past.

Public on sale for John Morgan’s “Friends Like That” Tour starts this Friday, June 20 at 10 am/CT. Get tickets HERE.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email