John Mellencamp’s 2023 Tour to Include Three Night Residency at The Ryman

John Mellencamp confirmed a North American tour “Live and In Person 2023” set to kick off in February with three nights at The Ryman in Nashville on May 8-10.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for all US dates beginning Tuesday, October 4 at 10 am local time until Thursday, October 6 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

Register now at mellencamp.com for the Mellencamp mailing list presale beginning Wednesday, October 5 at 10am local time.

Turner Classic Movies newsletter subscribers will have early access to tickets beginning Thursday, October 6 at 10am. A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available starting Tuesday, October 4 at 10am local time. These exclusive offers can include incredible reserved seated tickets in the front row, custom merchandise and much more.

Tickets for the John Mellencamp Live and In Person tour will go on sale to the general public Friday, October 7 at 10am local time.

Also, “Legends of Rock: John Mellencamp” opened today at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame—a new, permanent part of the museum’s beloved and expanding Legends of Rock exhibit. Museum goers can expect to see artifacts including the suit worn in promotional photos for Mellencamp’s 2003 album Trouble No More, his 1976 Fender Telecaster Custom guitar played onstage extensively and the studio tracking chart for “Jack and Diane” from 1981, as well as an oil painting by Mellencamp himself, Backbone (2022), reworked from a 1993 self-portrait.

A reissue of Mellencamp’s beloved eighth studio album, Scarecrow, is set for release November 4 on Mercury/UME. The box set will include two CDs of newly remixed and remastered songs plus previously unreleased bonus tracks and alternate versions, a booklet full of rare photographs and all new liner notes by acclaimed author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis.