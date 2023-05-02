John Fogerty Brings Tour to Franklin, TN

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo from FirstBank Amphitheater

John Fogerty announced a tour stop in Franklin.

Bringing the Celebration Tour to FirstBank Amphitheater on Tuesday, July 25th at 7:30 pm.

Special guests will be Hearty Har.

Presale ticket sales begin on  Wednesday at 10am with the dode: ICONIC

General sale tickets begin on Friday, May 5th at 10 am.

Find tickets here. 
John Fogerty is an American musician, singer, and songwriter best known as the lead singer, lead guitarist, and primary songwriter of the rock band Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR).

Fogerty began his music career in the 1960s, playing in several bands before forming CCR in 1967 with his brother Tom Fogerty, Stu Cook, and Doug Clifford. The band quickly rose to fame with hits such as “Proud Mary,” “Bad Moon Rising,” and “Fortunate Son,” which were known for their catchy melodies and socially conscious lyrics.

Fogerty’s distinctive voice and guitar playing were a major part of CCR’s sound, and he was also the band’s main songwriter. After CCR disbanded in 1972, Fogerty pursued a solo career, releasing several successful albums such as “Centerfield” and “Blue Moon Swamp.”

Over the years, Fogerty has received numerous awards and accolades for his music, including induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with CCR in 1993. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest rock songwriters of all time and continues to tour and perform to this day.

